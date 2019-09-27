F1VILÁG.HU

Videó: Megmutatjuk, mitől támadt fel a Ferrari Szingapúrban

A GP VILÁGA, Ferrari animation
Fotó: F1VILÁG.HU
A két tempós helyszín, Belgium és Olaszország után egy jóval kanyargósabb pályán, Szingapúrban is nyert a Ferrari, pedig az SF90-es versenyautó leszorítóerejének hiánya a szezon eleje óta okozott komoly problémákat a Ferrarinak.

A maranellóiak folyamatos fejlesztésekkel igyekeztek kompenzálni a versenyautó gyengeségeit, és úgy tűnik, a befektetett munka mostanra gyümölcsözni kezdett. De vajon miről is van szó pontosan?

Az F1VILÁG.HU videósorozata, ‘A GP VILÁGA’ ezt mutatja most meg!

