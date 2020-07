What a race! Safety-Cars played a big part and we had battles all over the place. I had a strong last stint coming from P9 to P5 in the last laps. Congrats to Lando on his first podium and to the whole team for a strong weekend!

👉 https://t.co/KyykxuheoB#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/H43zDjRxlb